Rakul Preet Singh to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary?

Ever since the Neeraj Pandey film Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra was announced, there has been much speculation about who will feature opposite Malhotra as the female lead of the film.

Now, there is buzz that actress Rakul Preet Singh, whose last Hindi film was Yaariyan, has been signed for the film, reports Spotboye.

Singh has been a contestant in Femina Miss India (2011) and has won four pageant titles along with winning the Indiatimes online poll that year. She has featured in a few Kannada and Telugu films like Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014) and Dhruva (2016) and more recently Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam to name a few.

Rakul will be joining Malhotra in Delhi in a few days, where they will reportedly shoot for few songs and scenes. The team is working on a very tight schedule of 40 days, SpotboyE added.

Aiyaary also stars Manoj Bajpayee where he plays an army officer. Malhotra essays the role of Bajpayee's protege.

Firstpost had earlier reported that Malhotra was shooting in Kashmir for the film. Malhotra has been actively posting updates and pictures from his Aiyaary shoot in the valley. The team is now headed to Delhi for the next schedule, says SpotboyE.

Apparently, they have wrapped up the shoot schedule in Kashmir. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a picture.

Neeraj Pandey completes filming a substantial portion of #Aiyaary in Kashmir... Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee... 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/oYh1FRXZBG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra is working for the first time with Neeraj Pandey, while Manoj Bajpayee has earlier worked with Pandey on Special 26 (2013), Baby (2015) and Naam Shabana (2017).

A Friday Filmworks Productions project, Aiyaary is produced by Shital Bhatia. The film is slated to release during the Republic Day weekend in 2018 and will tentatively clash with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, reports Koimoi.com.