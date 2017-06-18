Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey shoot in Kashmir; see pictures

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee has been in buzz lately with Malhotra posting pictures and videos during their shoot in Kashmir.
Manoj Bajpayee essays the role of an army officer, while Malhotra essays the role of Bajpayee's protege.
The social media has been trending with fresh pictures and Instagram videos posted by Malhotra and Pandey of late.
#Aiyaary #shoot #outdoor A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on
#green is everywhere ! Colour of nature #outdoor #Kashmir #bestview A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on
How green was my valley! - Kashmir 13.06.17#Aiyaaryshootpic.twitter.com/LT2qTAcAIN — Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial) June 14, 2017
Neeraj Pandey completes filming a substantial portion of #Aiyaary in Kashmir... Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee... 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/oYh1FRXZBG
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2017
Neeraj Pandey recently shared a picture from the sets of Aiyaary on 16 June. Just like other pictures of the film, this one too has been able to garner enough attention for the film. In the image, Malhotra, Bajpayee and others are in army uniform.
Brothers in arms. From the sets of #Aiyaary@S1dharthM@BajpayeeManoj@ShitalBhatiaFFWpic.twitter.com/O05rkxICRD — Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial) June 16, 2017
The crime-drama Aiyaary is slated to release next year with Rajinikanth's 2.0 during the Republic Day weekend, according to a Koimoi report.
