Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey shoot in Kashmir; see pictures

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee has been in buzz lately with Malhotra posting pictures and videos during their shoot in Kashmir.

Manoj Bajpayee essays the role of an army officer, while Malhotra essays the role of Bajpayee's protege.

The social media has been trending with fresh pictures and Instagram videos posted by Malhotra and Pandey of late.

Landed in heaven #nofilter #Kashmir #gulmarg #Aiyaary #shoot A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

#Aiyaary #shoot #outdoor A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Best cycle ride in India #morning #outdoor #cycling #Kashmir #sidfit #nofilter A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

#green is everywhere ! Colour of nature #outdoor #Kashmir #bestview A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Move like #sunnydeol paahji in Betaab valley in #Kashmir #shoot #Aiyaary A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Neeraj Pandey completes filming a substantial portion of #Aiyaary in Kashmir... Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee... 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/oYh1FRXZBG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2017

Neeraj Pandey recently shared a picture from the sets of Aiyaary on 16 June. Just like other pictures of the film, this one too has been able to garner enough attention for the film. In the image, Malhotra, Bajpayee and others are in army uniform.

The crime-drama Aiyaary is slated to release next year with Rajinikanth's 2.0 during the Republic Day weekend, according to a Koimoi report.