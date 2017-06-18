You are here:
Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey shoot in Kashmir; see pictures

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 18 2017 19:04:08 IST

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee has been in buzz lately with Malhotra posting pictures and videos during their shoot in Kashmir.

Manoj Bajpayee essays the role of an army officer, while Malhotra essays the role of  Bajpayee's protege.

The social media has been trending with fresh pictures and Instagram videos posted by Malhotra and Pandey of late.

Landed in heaven #nofilter #Kashmir #gulmarg #Aiyaary #shoot

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

#Aiyaary #shoot #outdoor A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

Best cycle ride in India #morning #outdoor #cycling #Kashmir #sidfit #nofilter

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

#green is everywhere ! Colour of nature #outdoor #Kashmir #bestview A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

Move like #sunnydeol paahji in Betaab valley in #Kashmir #shoot #Aiyaary

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

Neeraj Pandey recently shared a picture from the sets of Aiyaary on 16 June. Just like other pictures of the film, this one too has been able to garner enough attention for the film. In the image, Malhotra, Bajpayee and others are in army uniform.

The crime-drama Aiyaary is slated to release next year with Rajinikanth's 2.0 during the Republic Day weekend, according to a Koimoi report.


Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:58 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 07:04 pm

