Zookeeper laughs while hungry alligator tries to attack her; watch hair-raising footage
Some viewers wrote that if Steve Irvin was still alive, he would definitely be the zookeeper's best friend
The video attracted a wide range of reactions. Some viewers wrote that if Steve Irvin was still alive, he would definitely be her best friend. A user commented, “I get scared each time when you widen the glass panel. Stay safe!” While a lot of people were very entertained by the video, this wasn’t the case for everyone. A user stated that he doesn’t find this cool or entertaining.
This is not the only surprising video on social media in which a human is totally unbothered by the presence of an alligator. A video was shared on Twitter in which a woman is seen walking an alligator on a leash in Philadelphia’s Love Park.
Viral videos from Philadelphia last month show an alligator on a leash cooling off in the fountains of the city’s Love Park. However, that’s no wild animal — it’s an ‘emotional support alligator’ named Wally who has more than 71,000 followers on TikTok. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/D6VMUfAXYP
The alligator can be seen behaving in a very gentle manner. The reptile is just enjoying the water fountains present in the area. The people around are extremely surprised by the unusual pet. The reptile, called Wally, is actually an emotional support animal.
