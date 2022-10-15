World

 Zookeeper laughs while hungry alligator tries to attack her; watch hair-raising footage

Some viewers wrote that if Steve Irvin was still alive, he would definitely be the zookeeper's best friend

Videograb: Twitter

Most of us would scream to the top of our lungs if a hungry alligator aggressively attempts to even come near us. But this zookeeper’s reaction to the reptile will leave you shocked. The woman was captured laughing when the reptile tried to attack her. In a video posted on Instagram, the zookeeper can be seen behaving nonchalantly despite the threat from the gator. She asks an alligator if it’s hungry, and it makes a hissing sound. Completely unbothered, she then opens the glass enclosure a little bit. After this, the alligator aggressively tries to jump on her. But she laughs it off and handles the reptile like a professional. The video was shared by the Instagram account of “The Reptile Zoo”.

The video attracted a wide range of reactions. Some viewers wrote that if Steve Irvin was still alive, he would definitely be her best friend.   A user commented, “I get scared each time when you widen the glass panel. Stay safe!” While a lot of people were very entertained by the video, this wasn’t the case for everyone. A user stated that he doesn’t find this cool or entertaining.

This is not the only surprising video on social media in which a human is totally unbothered by the presence of an alligator. A video was shared on Twitter in which a woman is seen walking an alligator on a leash in Philadelphia’s Love Park.

The alligator can be seen behaving in a very gentle manner. The reptile is just enjoying the water fountains present in the area. The people around are extremely surprised by the unusual pet. The reptile, called Wally, is actually an emotional support animal.

