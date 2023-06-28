A YouTuber with 4.29 million subscribers, Matthew Beem loves technology and has a history of making the world’s largest computers, phones and dishes. This time, he tried putting his skills to the test by developing the world’s largest iPhone. Matthew Beem and his team have successfully built the largest fully-functional iPhone which measures a staggering height of 8 feet. The YouTuber uploaded the video of the process on his channel. He titled the clip, “I built the world’s largest iPhone.”

The enormous phone which is probably the world’s largest cell device was made by the amalgamation of various components from different devices. The touch screen functions through the large TV display which is attached to the phone. It is connected to Mac mini. This gigantic iPhone possesses all the normal features like taking selfies, paying through apple pay, setting alarms and even playing games.

Beem and his team took the phone on the streets of New York to garner the expressions of the people to the marvel product of engineering. They even video-called one of their subscribers from India from this device and awarded him 1,000 dollars for subscribing to the channel.

During the journey to their last destination which was to meet the tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) for his assessment of the product, the team took selfies of various landmarks and rode subways to check the verstality of the iPhone.

At last, the team reaches the home of MKBHD, where he was asked to keep his eyes closed before introducing the 8 feet tall iPhone. After looking at the gigantic size of the phone, Marques Brownlee was stunned and said, “That’s a lot bigger than I thought.” Further, he checked the functions of the phone by using its camera, keyboard, and volume buttons. He called it a good and well-engineered phone.

Currently, the largest iPhone model available in the market is of iPhone Pro Max, which is of 6.7 inches. The YouTuber claims his gadget to be the largest iPhone with all the functions. It surpasses the previous record of 6 foot iPhone, which was built by another YouTuber, ZHC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.