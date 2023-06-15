Minting Money: YouTube to allow everyone with 500+ subscribers to make money from the platform

YouTube, the Google-owned video platform, has recently made significant changes to its monetization policies, aiming to provide more opportunities for smaller content creators. The company has lowered the minimum subscriber count required to join the YouTube Partner Program from 1,000 to 500.

Additionally, the watch hour requirement has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000, and the threshold for Shorts views has been lowered from 10 million to 3 million.

These updated eligibility requirements will initially be implemented in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea. The intention behind these changes is to allow smaller creators to have more options for monetizing their content on the platform.

However, it is important to note that while these adjustments provide greater opportunities for monetization, creators will still need to build their audience and meet certain benchmarks to earn ad revenue.

The existing requirements for revenue sharing will remain unchanged. It is worth mentioning that creators who have already qualified for the YouTube Partner Program do not need to reapply once they meet the higher thresholds.

YouTube has indeed made significant changes to its requirements for platform creator monetization, making it easier for creators to join the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and access various monetization tools.

The previous standards for eligibility included having 1,000 subscribers, accumulating 4,000 hours of viewing in the previous year, or reaching 10 million Shorts views within the previous 90 days.

Creators who meet these prerequisites can now apply to join the YPP and gain access to a range of tipping features such as Super Thanks, Super Stickers, and Super Chat. They can also explore additional monetization avenues like offering channel subscriptions or promoting their own products through YouTube Shopping.

These adjustments provide creators with increased opportunities to generate revenue and engage with their audience through various monetization methods.

