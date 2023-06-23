YouTube suffered a massive global outage, is now back up: What caused the platform to go down?

YouTube and YouTube TV recently encountered notable periods of downtime, just sometime after Reddit. Unexpectedly, Alphabet’s popular video-sharing platform, YouTube, and its streaming service, YouTube TV, suffered a significant outage, causing disruptions for numerous users.

Outage tracking website Downdetector, known for providing updates on such incidents, reported a considerable number of incidents affecting YouTube and YouTube TV users. According to Reuters, the outage led to over 13,000 incidents reported for YouTube and more than 3,000 incidents for YouTube TV as of 8 PM ET.

However, it appears that the issue has since been resolved, and YouTube is functioning normally once again.

The outage of YouTube and YouTube TV had a significant impact on users who rely on these platforms for various purposes, such as entertainment, learning, and community engagement. During the outage, users were unable to access their favourite YouTube channels, watch videos, or stream content on YouTube TV. Content creators were also greatly affected, as they were disconnected from their audience for an extended period.

This recent outage adds YouTube and YouTube TV to the growing list of services and companies that have experienced outages in recent times. Reddit and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are notable examples. Additionally, Microsoft’s Teams, Outlook, and other services faced a major outage in India earlier this year.

Users took to social media to express their frustration about being unable to access Microsoft Teams, Office, Azure, and Microsoft 365 services. According to Downdetector, about 63% of users reported issues with the Teams app, 26 per cent reported problems with server connections, and 11 per cent mentioned difficulties with the website. The issue was eventually resolved after more than four hours.

According to Downdetector.com, the number of user reports regarding outages on Alphabet Inc’s YouTube and YouTube TV experienced a significant decrease early Friday. The incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube decreased from over 13,000 to just 18 as of 05:25 GMT, as indicated by data from Downdetector. Similarly, reports of outages on YouTube TV dropped from over 3,000 to only 2 at 05:30 AM GMT.

Experts believe that the outage was caused by DNS issues at the server end of YouTube. Because of these issues, YouTube and YouTube’a API were inaccessible in certain parts of the world.

