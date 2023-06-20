'Yoga unites millions of people across world': UN chief Antonio Guterres
International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead Yoga Day celebrations with over 180 nations at the UN headquarters in New York
“Yoga unites millions of people across the globe,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday ahead of International Yoga Day.
“Yoga unites. It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace. In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious,” Guterres said.
He added that yoga can reduce anxiety, promote mental health and helps people in connecting with the planet which is very much needed today.
“Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection. And it reveals our common humanity – helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one,” he said.
“On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet and ourselves,” he added.
With inputs from ANI
