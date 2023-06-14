Yermak calls on NSA Ajit Doval, discusses peace formula, situation around Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion  

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak called on National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval and briefed Doval in detail on the current situation on the frontline, as well as on Russia’s ongoing missile and drone terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians.

They discussed a range of issues including the implementation of the agreements reached by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he took part in the G7 Summit held in Japan on May 20, according to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official website.

He drew attention to the catastrophic environmental and humanitarian consequences of the act of terrorism committed by the Russian Federation at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and called on India to join the international community in its efforts to eliminate the consequences of this man-made disaster.

“The blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is a deliberate terrorist act and another war crime by Russia. This is one of the largest modern crimes of ecocide. The aggressor has caused an unprecedented man-made, environmental and humanitarian disaster, as well as creating a threat of a nuclear accident at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia NPP. The world must act decisively and urgently to neutralize these global challenges,” emphasised Andriy Yermak.

The main topic of their conversation was the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in particular, the consolidation of international support for the Ukrainian peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its points.

Andriy Yermak emphasised the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in this event. “Recent events have once again proved that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is more relevant than ever – for both Ukraine and the whole world. We are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Summit on the implementation of the formula. We expect India to take part in it,” he noted.

