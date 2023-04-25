Xiaomi 14 Pro Design Leaked: Upcoming flagship from Xiaomi borrows many elements from Mi 11 series

Owing to the recent release of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and its camera performance are all the rage right now, especially among tech enthusiasts and fans of Xiaomi, who seem to have a cult of their own.

Moreover, because these smartphones aren’t exactly readily available and have been released in very limited quantities, people are excited to get their hands on these devices. Clearly, the hype and enthusiasm around the Xiaomi 13 Ultra are palpable.

With that being said, Xiaomi has already started teasing audiences and their fans for the next big thing they have planned for their lineup. With the excitement for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra still going strong, one of Xiaomi’s executives has already teased the design of the upcoming flagship from the Chinese mobile giant, the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

However, if reports from the Chinese tech media is anything to go by, the upcoming falsghip smartphone from Xiaomi, may not entail anything new, but would rather have a lot of elements and design cues from the previous Mi 11 series.

The information comes from ITHome, where a netizen questions Wei Xu, the design director of Xiaomi Industrial Design Department about the phone. The netizen asked if the next Xiaomi 14 Pro would be designed similarly to the Mi 11 Ultra. Wei Xu provided responded by stating that they had already finalised the design of the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The design director also said that the design of the Xiaomi 14 Pro is more stunning than the Mi 11 Ultra’s design. “It goes without saying that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a distinct design,” he added. On the back of the Mi 11 Ultra, there is a secondary screen. This screen’s function is to display weather updates, music playback controls, notifications, and much more. To be more specific, Xiaomi actually used the display from the Mi Band 5 on the rear panel of the Mi 11 Ultra.

Like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will sport a ceramic rear. The 11 Ultra is the company’s second Ultra phone, following the Mi 10 Ultra.

There are no official specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Pro out there as of writing this piece, but we can safely assume that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor and the next-generation camera system will be featured for the device. There is a good chance that Xiaomi may overclock and tweak the SoC for the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro might be introduced in the second part of this year.

