Xi Jinping’s colossal Covid failure: Mega wave hits hard as China’s vaccination claims fall flat

China has been relying on its home-grown vaccines to fight the deadly Covid which has once again been infecting its population. However, Xi Jinping and his administration have been on denial that the jabs made in the country are less effective.

Covid-19 cases in China are expected to peak in June and as many as 65 million people are expected to be infected by the virus, Washington Post report said.

This comes barely within six months after China dismantled its Zero Covid restrictions, allowing the virus to spread rapidly among the country’s 1.4 billion residents.

Less effective vaccines + Covid spike = More hospitalisation

With more people getting infected by Covid, there is a possibility that hospitals in the country may see a similar fate as January when wards were full of patients, people lying on corridors due to shortage of beds, and morgues seeing long queues with people waiting with bodies of their loved ones to perform last rites.

According to a report by Global Times, several Chinese citizens have said that they were infected with Covid-19 for a second time in recent days.

A report quoted head of Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen saying that 60 per cent of COVID-19 patients treated in the past two weeks were infected for the first time, and 40 per cent were reinfected with symptoms mostly like fever, sore throat and other respiratory symptoms. But the symptoms for reinfected people are relatively mild, and the period of developing symptoms is relatively shorter.

Chinese scientists call for better vaccines

Leading scientists in China Zhong Nanshan said, “It is very important to develop a vaccine with better protection against the XBB variant.”

He said that there are currently two vaccines against XBB that have been preliminarily approved, and three or four more will be approved soon.”

At a biotech conference in Guangzhou, Zhong Nanshan said as per his estimates, the latest wave of infections will be more muted compared to the previous wave that hit China late last year and into January.

Variant leading to spike in Covid cases in China

As per Zhong omicron variant, XBB, has been fuelling a resurgence in Covid cases across China.

In the wake of this pivot to living with the virus, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped updating its weekly statistics earlier this month, leaving many questions about the true impact of Covid-19 in China unanswered.

With inputs from agencies

