Beijing: After witnessing sharp spike in Covid-19 cases, multiple hospitalisation and experts predicting worsening situation over the coming days in China, President Xi Jinping on Monday made his first public remark in which he urged officials to take steps to “feasibly protect people’s lives”.

Xi’s remarks came over three weeks after Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures.

Xi Jinping’s first public remark on China Covid

According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said in a directive: “At present, Covid-19 prevention and control in China are facing a new situation and new tasks.”

“We should launch the patriotic health campaign in a more targeted way… fortify a community line of defence for epidemic prevention and control, and feasibly protect people’s lives, safety and health,” the Chinese President added.

China Covid situation worsens

China, which has been largely sheltered from coronavirus for much of the pandemic, is now witnessing a massive surge in infections after restrictions that torpedoed the economy were abruptly lifted.

Studies have estimated around million to 2 million Covid deaths over the next few months. Hospitals in the city are overwhelmed and patients are being turned away by authorities. Also, those infected are lying on chairs and floors of hospitals without oxygen and electricity.

In some Chinese cities, ambulances are turned away by hospitals as ICUs continue to overcrowd. Most dispensaries, and hospitals are grappling with shortages of medicine and emergency medical facilities are strained by an influx of under vaccinated elderly patients.

Must Read: China Covid surge: Ambulances turned away as ICUs packed, patients lying on hospital floors without oxygen, electricity

Xi’s statement came a day after China’s National Health Commission said it will no longer release daily Covid-19 count. It did not specify the reason of its latest move.

However, according to Radio Free Asia, the country decided not to release daily Covid-19 count after alleged leaked government documents which are doing rounds on social media suggested that 248 million or 17.65 per cent of China’s population were infected with Covid-19 between 1 and 20 December.

Meanwhile, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the country did not report any Covid deaths for the past six days through Sunday, even as reports claimed that crematories faced surging demand.

Notably, China has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as Covid-related and only counting those involving Covid-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.