Road accidents are one of the most shared videos that often surface on the internet and are also quite shocking and spine-chilling to watch. While some accidents are not that serious in nature, some result in major fatalities and are enough to make you gasp. Such accidents are the only reason why people are repeatedly cautioned about following important road safety rules and avoiding overtaking or taking wrong turns or directions. One such video has gone viral which shows how the mistake of a single car ended up in crashing four different vehicles on the road.

The video shared by the Twitter handle named ‘Brutal Cams’ shows a grave road accident on a busy highway. As the 14 seconds clip plays, it shows a black car coming from the wrong direction as a result of which it badly crashes with another car and also a big truck coming from the same direction. Not just that, the crash also resulted in two more cars colliding on the other side of the road.

We can clearly see the vehicles getting badly crushed after the accident. While it seems to be the single mistake of the black car which took the decision of coming from the opposite direction of the traffic, seemingly to avoid the rush, it resulted in a major crash on the road.

Watch:

The Twitter user while sharing the video added a caption that read, “Choose the worst possible way to skip traffic.” Users while commenting on the video shared their reactions to it. A user wrote, “Why is the guy going against the grain???? I thought Nobody survived. I get really mad at these idiots”, while another person wrote, “That’s gotta be suicide.”

The video has so far grabbed over 4,000 views and collected more than 100 likes.

Well, this is not the single video that shows the carelessness of car drivers. Despite multiple warnings by the traffic police, people often take easier roads and break road safety rules which further ends up in such accidents.

