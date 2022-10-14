Karachi: Atrocities against Hindu minorities in Pakistan is not a new thing. They often face discrimination and at times are even subjected to violence. The latest victim of religious discrimination and oppression is a Hindu woman, who works as a textile designer in a company in Karachi.

The screenshot of the woman’s WhatsApp chat with a friend has gone viral on social media in which she has written about what she has been facing almost on a day-to-day basis.

میری ایک ھندو دوست "Textile designer" ہے جس کو نئی نئی کسی کمپنی میں نوکری ملی ہے آج مجھے اپنی تکلیف بتارہی ہے. "میں ھندو ہوں میرے ساتھ آفیس میں کوئی کہانا نہیں کہاتا

میرے برتن الگ کر دیئے ہیں

میں کل رو رہی تھی

امی نے بولا رو نہیں کسی اور جگہ نوکری ملی تو وہاں چلی جائوں گی،

“Just because I am a Hindu, they don’t eat with me and share food,” the woman wrote in Hindi in the viral chat.

She further stated that after seeing her crying, her mother asked her to look for another job and move on. “(They treat me) as if I am an animal. Even you don’t treat animals like this,” she noted.

“If I take anything from a plate, then they throw the entire plate with food in dustbin,” she asserted.

Hindus not even considered ‘human beings’ in Pakistan

When asked about this incident, Jai Ahuja, social activist and founder member of Nimittekam, told Firstpost, “The condition of minorities in Pakistan is horrible. Hindus are not even considered human beings in Pakistan… They are living in a hell and nobody is able to do anything for them, which is the sad reality. Pakistan keeps on running fake propaganda that people belonging to the Muslim community are being illtreated in India. That is completely untrue. They are living happily in India, prospering and moving ahead in life.

“On the other hand, atrocities against religious minorities, especially Hindus, are highlighted daily in Pakistan. Every girl child is under threat there. Every family lives with a fear that if their child has gone out, will she return back home safely or not.

Nimittekam is a non-profit engaged in easing the entry of Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan to India and rehabilitating them.

Hindus under attack in Pakistan

Few days back, it was reported that at least 23 cases of atrocities against Hindus were highlighted in the regional news channels in Pakistan in the month of September. These included incidents of abduction, gang-rape, forced conversion and mob lynching among others.

In a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Hindu rights activist Mahesh Vasu mentioned a detailed list of “genocide and persecution of Hindus in Pakistan duly reported by the Regional TV News in the month of September 2022.”

Vasu stated that while these are some of the cases that have been highlighted by the regional news channels in Pakistan, many such incidents do “unreported and unnoticed”.

On an average three minor Hindu girls are abducted on a daily basis, gang-raped, filmed naked, tortured, forcibly converted to Islam and married to their abductor, added Vasu.

(With inputs from agencies)

