'World's strongest girl': Russian boxer knocks down tree with lethal punches, watch viral video here

Evnika Saadvakass gained popularity after she threw 1,000 punches in a minute when she was only eight-years-old

A 12-year-old girl from Russia has been dubbed the 'world strongest girl' for her boxing prowess. Evnika Saadvakass has become a star on the internet and left people amazed by knocking down a tree with her lethal punches.

In the viral video, Saadvakass can be seen chopping down a tree with her fists in a forest. The girl continues to punch the tree and uses several punching variations, maintaining a professional form. In less than a minute, she shatters the tree with her amazing jabs. Social media users hailed Evnika Saadvakass for her sheer dedication to the sport.

Watch the viral video here

https://twitter.com/QuarantineTrad1/status/1479745954186076161

As per the Indian Express, Evnika Saadvakass, who hails from Russia’s Voronezh, is trained by her father Rustram Saadvakass. Her father, who is a professional boxing coach, recognised her daughter’s boxing talent when she was only four years old. “When Evnika was four, I noticed she was showing these beautiful moves. She was so attentive and hardworking," Rustram Saadvakass said. "It’s a good sign of character. I saw the first spark of what I needed to develop,” he added.

Saadvakass trains his 12-year-old girl five times a week in the woods surrounding their home. Evnika Saadvakass, whenever she's out, often uses trees as punching bags. Her mother, Ania Saadvakass, is a former gymnast.

According to ARY News, Saadvakass gained popularity after she threw 1,000 punches in a minute when she was only eight-year-old.

Evnika Saadvakass often shares video clips on her Instagram account showcasing her amazing boxing skills. In one such video, Evnika Saadvakass could be seen denting a steel door with her bare knuckles. The 12-year-old has 260k followers on Instagram.

Watch the video here

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_SNRIbpVMz/

What are your thoughts about the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.