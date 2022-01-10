'World's strongest girl': Russian boxer knocks down tree with lethal punches, watch viral video here
Evnika Saadvakass gained popularity after she threw 1,000 punches in a minute when she was only eight-years-old
A 12-year-old girl from Russia has been dubbed the 'world strongest girl' for her boxing prowess. Evnika Saadvakass has become a star on the internet and left people amazed by knocking down a tree with her lethal punches.
In the viral video, Saadvakass can be seen chopping down a tree with her fists in a forest. The girl continues to punch the tree and uses several punching variations, maintaining a professional form. In less than a minute, she shatters the tree with her amazing jabs. Social media users hailed Evnika Saadvakass for her sheer dedication to the sport.
Watch the viral video here
https://twitter.com/QuarantineTrad1/status/1479745954186076161
As per the Indian Express, Evnika Saadvakass, who hails from Russia’s Voronezh, is trained by her father Rustram Saadvakass. Her father, who is a professional boxing coach, recognised her daughter’s boxing talent when she was only four years old. “When Evnika was four, I noticed she was showing these beautiful moves. She was so attentive and hardworking," Rustram Saadvakass said. "It’s a good sign of character. I saw the first spark of what I needed to develop,” he added.
Saadvakass trains his 12-year-old girl five times a week in the woods surrounding their home. Evnika Saadvakass, whenever she's out, often uses trees as punching bags. Her mother, Ania Saadvakass, is a former gymnast.
According to ARY News, Saadvakass gained popularity after she threw 1,000 punches in a minute when she was only eight-year-old.
Evnika Saadvakass often shares video clips on her Instagram account showcasing her amazing boxing skills. In one such video, Evnika Saadvakass could be seen denting a steel door with her bare knuckles. The 12-year-old has 260k followers on Instagram.
Watch the video here
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_SNRIbpVMz/
What are your thoughts about the video?
