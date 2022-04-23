‘World's loneliest home’ goes up on sale for Rs 2.5 crore, check photos here

The house in Wohoa Bay in Maine, US, comes with a breathtaking view of the deep blue sea

Those who are looking for solace in isolation, there is a dream house for you and it's up for sale. Yes, you read it right!

Termed as the ‘world’s loneliest home’, a deserted island house has been put up for sale for $399,000, which roughly counts up to a whopping Rs 2.5 crore in Indian currency.

The house in Wohoa Bay in Maine, US, comes with a breathtaking view of the deep blue sea. This cottage-style wooden house comes with a tiny porch and has only one bedroom. However, the bathroom is constructed outside the small house to save inside space.

It is just 540 square feet on 1.5 acre of land without any other property in its close vicinity.

The listing note of the house mentions that the cottage is well-built and has good anchorage with perfect landing points at any side. “The cottage is well constructed and just a few feet from sandy beaches on both sides. Mooring included adjacent to the island and just a short boat ride from Jonesport public marina or Addison facility,” the listing mentions.

The Bold Coast Properties assures that the island is “loaded with seals for constant entertainment”. Billy Milliken, who is the present owner of the property, has claimed that there will be no problem with flooding as the cottage sits on stilts.

Check the photos here

The listing further notes that the island is accessible by just a short boat ride from Addison facility or Jonesport public marina.

Since shared, photos of the cottage in the midst of pristine and idyllic nature have been doing rounds on social media. The photos show that there are no trees around the house but the place offers a great view of nature.

Reports suggest that the house was built in 2009 and the decor is modern enough to adjust anyone in.

