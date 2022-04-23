‘World's loneliest home’ goes up on sale for Rs 2.5 crore, check photos here
The house in Wohoa Bay in Maine, US, comes with a breathtaking view of the deep blue sea
Those who are looking for solace in isolation, there is a dream house for you and it's up for sale. Yes, you read it right!
Termed as the ‘world’s loneliest home’, a deserted island house has been put up for sale for $399,000, which roughly counts up to a whopping Rs 2.5 crore in Indian currency.
The house in Wohoa Bay in Maine, US, comes with a breathtaking view of the deep blue sea. This cottage-style wooden house comes with a tiny porch and has only one bedroom. However, the bathroom is constructed outside the small house to save inside space.
It is just 540 square feet on 1.5 acre of land without any other property in its close vicinity.
The listing note of the house mentions that the cottage is well-built and has good anchorage with perfect landing points at any side. “The cottage is well constructed and just a few feet from sandy beaches on both sides. Mooring included adjacent to the island and just a short boat ride from Jonesport public marina or Addison facility,” the listing mentions.
The Bold Coast Properties assures that the island is “loaded with seals for constant entertainment”. Billy Milliken, who is the present owner of the property, has claimed that there will be no problem with flooding as the cottage sits on stilts.
Check the photos here
The listing further notes that the island is accessible by just a short boat ride from Addison facility or Jonesport public marina.
Since shared, photos of the cottage in the midst of pristine and idyllic nature have been doing rounds on social media. The photos show that there are no trees around the house but the place offers a great view of nature.
Reports suggest that the house was built in 2009 and the decor is modern enough to adjust anyone in.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UPSC IFS Mains 2021 DAF II released, check steps to fill it and other details here
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 was held from 27 February to 6 March and candidates who qualified in the exam will now have to take a Personality Test for selection in the Indian Forest Service Examination.
JEE Main 2022: NTA reopens application window at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check direct link here
The last date for registration is 25 April till 9 pm and the last date for payment of the online application fee is 25 April till 11.50 pm
UPSC IFS Main Examination 2021 result declared; check direct link to download here
The candidates are required to show their original certificates as proof of their age, educational qualifications, category certificate (if applicable) Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and other documents such as the TA Form and more when they appear for their Personality Test