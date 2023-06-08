World’s 1st Incel conviction: Sexually frustrated Canadian man had attacked 2 women, killing one

In an unprecedented ruling, a 20-year-old man responsible for fatally attacking two women, killing one of them in a massage parlour in 2020, was convicted of terrorism inspired by the incel ideology in Canada.

According to Justice Suhail Akhtar, the individual responsible for fatally stabbing one woman and attempting to kill another in February 2020 was influenced by the misogynistic incel movement.

The Canadian government defines “incel” as an online subculture or community characterized by an ideologically motivated violent extremism, where members express a gender-driven, violent misogynistic worldview.

This landmark verdict marks the first time that an incident related to the incel movement has been classified as an act of terror, as reported by Crown prosecutor Lisa Mathews.

It has been reported that the assailant drew “inspiration” from a man who identified himself as an incel and carried out a deadly van attack in Toronto in 2018.

Justice Akhtar affirmed that the massage parlour attack meets the legal definition of terrorist activity as outlined in the criminal code.

The identity of the assailant, who was 17 years old at the time of the attack and is now 20, has not been disclosed in accordance with Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In September of the previous year, the individual pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Currently, they are awaiting sentencing, as reported by CBC.

On Tuesday, Judge Akhtar delivered his ruling via Zoom and indicated that he would provide an explanation for his decision at a later time.

In February 2020, when the assailant was 17 years old, he entered a massage parlour in North York and carried out a brutal attack. He stabbed the receptionist, 24-year-old Ashley Noell Arzaga, more than 40 times, resulting in her death. However, he was eventually disarmed by another woman present at the scene.

The owner of the massage parlour in Downsview recounted to CTV News Toronto in 2020 that she had to engage in a struggle for her own life after the attacker entered the establishment wielding a large machete. She suffered severe injuries subsequent to the stabbing of Arzaga.

It was reported that the accused had utilized a sword engraved with the phrase “thot slayer.” “Thot” is a derogatory term used to demean women.

According to local media, the accused is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 18.

The decision regarding whether the accused will be tried as an adult has yet to be determined or scheduled.

