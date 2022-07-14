World Youth Skills Day 2022: Know all about its history and significance

This day focuses on promoting the elimination of gender inequality. As per the UN, it is the TVET’s responsibility to address different demands of social, economic, and environmental nature by helping youth and adults to gain the skills they need for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship

World Youth Skills Day, celebrated every year on 15 July, focuses on the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, entrepreneurship and work.

The day focuses on the important role played by skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges.

History and Significance

In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had adopted a resolution to declare 15 July as World Youth Skills Day with the aim of achieving better socio-economic conditions for today's youth as a means to addressing the challenge of underemployment and unemployment.

Since then, World Youth Skills Day events have been a platform for dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, employers’, firms, and workers’ organisations, development partners and policymakers.

This day focuses on promoting the elimination of gender inequality. As per the UN, it is the TVET’s responsibility to address different demands of social, economic, and environmental nature by helping youth and adults to gain the skills they need for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

In the 2030 Agenda, education and training are the most important things to be achieved. The vision of the Incheon Declaration: Education 2030 is fully aligned to Sustainable Development Goal 4 “Ensure comprehensive and equitable quality education and develop lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

Education 2030 pays attention to technical and vocational skills development, mainly focuses on affordable quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), acquisition of technical and vocational skills of employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship; the elimination of gender disparity, and ensuring access for the vulnerable.

The aim here is to provide the skills required for self-employment. It also improves the responsiveness to the dynamic demand for skills by companies and communities which increase productivity and wage levels. It reduces the barriers to the world of work via work-based learning while ensuring that the skills gained are recognised and certified.

