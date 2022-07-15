World Youth Skills Day 2022: Find theme, quotes, wishes and greetings to share with loved ones

The day also spreads awareness about the unique opportunities for dialogue among young people, technical and vocational education organisations, policy-makers and development partners; so that efforts are made towards socio-economic recovery that can bring about a rapid change in society.

World Youth Skills Day is marked every year on 15 July to celebrate the importance of training young individuals with skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

This year, the theme for World Youth Skills Day is ‘Transforming Youth Skills for the future’. The celebrations will focus on Transforming Education Summit and in contributing to the work being done under its Thematic Action Track that is “Learning and skills for life, work, and sustainable development”.

On this occasion, here are a few wishes, greetings and quotes to share with friends, family and well-wishers:

Wishes and Greetings:

-Let us all celebrate the world youth skills day by learning something new today. Happy World Youth Skills Day!

-Sharing is learning so share more to learn more. Wish you a Happy World Youth Skills Day 2022.

-You may never know which skill might come useful, so never put down anybody for the skills they have. Wish you a World Youth Skills Day today!

-With the growing population, it is always advisable to learn some skills and increase your chances of being employed. Happy World Youth Skills Day.

-Youth is a gift of nature, but age is a work of art. Happy World Youth Skills Day 2022.

Quotes:

- There is no comparison among skills, as all are useful and beneficial.

- Skill is the joined force of passion, experience, and intellect.

- Learning something new every day and living goes hand in hand; the more you learn, the better you live.

- The world will never run out of things that you can’t take an interest in, so develop some skills related to it.

- A skill can be anything and everything; and we can try learning whatever skill we find interesting.

