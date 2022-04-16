World Voice Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

The day encourages people to take care of their voice and to take the required precautions to maintain their vocal health

Human Voice is considered by many as the best gift from God and plays a vital role in effective communication. World Voice Day is observed globally every year on 16 April to bring cognizance about the need of preventing vocal issues and rehabilitating people with vocal problems. It also discusses preventive measures people need to take to overcome such problems.

The day encourages people to take care of their voice and to take the required precautions to maintain their vocal health. Another objective is to help people seek help and training to support research on vocal skills.

World Voice Day 2022 Theme:

This year, the theme of the World Voice Day campaign is ‘Lift your voice’. The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) has put forward the motto of the campaign to highlight how maintaining a good quality of voice can improve communication skills.

History:

The celebration of World Voice Day was initiated by a group of vocal care professionals in Brazil. In 1999, the Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice under the chairmanship of Dr Nedio Steffen first celebrated the day as Brazilian Voice Day on 16 April. The day was also observed in Portugal and Argentina.

Then in 2002, the American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery started to celebrate the day and the day earned an official recognition of World Health Day.

Significance of World Voice Day:

World Voice Day aims to make people aware of their vocal health. There are many articles available on the website of World Voice Day regarding the importance of the human voice and the necessity of preventive healthcare. Many people ignore the best blessing of God and abuse their voices by drinking, smoking, and shouting. But any kind of vocal stress or illness can be treated with some good habits and healthy practices.

On this day, many doctors and researchers come forward to bring forth discussions about those people who are putting in efforts to overcome voice-related challenges.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.