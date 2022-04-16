World Voice Day 2022: Inspirational quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

The main motto of World Voice Day is to embrace the best gift from God, which is the human voice

World Voice Day falls on 16 April every year. The day is celebrated globally to spread awareness regarding vocal diseases.

People usually ignore voice-related problems caused by smoking, drinking and shouting. The main motto of World Voice Day is to embrace the best gift from God, which is the human voice. On this day, doctors and researchers discuss the challenges and the preventive measures people have to take to overcome vocal problems.

The day was first celebrated by the voice professionals on 16 April in Brazil in 1999. Hence, it was called the Brazilian Voice Day. Then in 2002, it earned worldwide recognition after The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) celebrated it and it was named World Voice Day.

This year, the theme of the day is ‘Lift your voice’. The main objective is to maintain the good quality of voice to achieve effective communication between people.

Inspirational Quotes on World Voice Day:

Even one voice can be heard loudly all over the world in this day and age - Aung San Suu Kyi

The Human Voice is the most perfect instrument of all. – Arvo Pärt

We often refuse to accept an idea merely because the tone of voice in which it has been expressed is unsympathetic to us - Friedrich Nietzsche

It only takes one voice, at the right pitch, to start an avalanche.- Dianna Hardy

If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced. – Vincent Van Gogh

Some messages to share on World Voice Day:

On this World Voice Day, make the choice to cherish your voice!!

Be a voice, not an echo. Happy World Voice Day!!

Let your voice be the organ of the soul. Happy World Voice Day!!

Be kind to the best gift of God! Happy World Voice Day!

Lift your voice and thoughts on World Voice Day!!

