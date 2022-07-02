World UFO Day 2022: All you need to know about its history and significance

The underlying aim to observe the day is to make sure that the UFO community reaches and challenges the beliefs of millions of potential believers. It is a day when the believers and non-believers of UFO interact and discuss their knowledge

World UFO Day is celebrated annually on 2 July to make people aware about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO). The day is significant, especially for those who believe in the existence of aliens and extraterrestrial beings from some other planet, who allegedly visit Earth on their special aircraft. On this day, people usually indulge in sky-watching activities to look out for unidentified flying objects.

Dates

In the past, there were two days that were celebrated as World UFO Day - 2 July and 24 June. However, World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) declared 2 July to be the official World UFO day in order to avoid any confusion.

History and Significance

According to aviator Kenneth Arnold, nine unusual objects reportedly flew over Washington on 24 June in the early 1900s. These were then described as “saucer-like” or “a big flat disk”, which is now a symbol of imagined alien spacecraft.

The day is celebrated with an aim to raise awareness about the undoubted existence of UFOs, and also the intelligent beings from outer space.

The day aims to encourage governments to declassify their knowledge about the UFO sightings throughout history. Many governments, including the US government for instance, are believed to have exclusive information about UFOs through their military departments.

The underlying aim to observe the day is to make sure that the UFO community reaches and challenges the beliefs of millions of potential believers. It is a day when the believers and non-believers of UFO interact and discuss their knowledge.

How is the day celebrated?

People look at the sky together on this day and indulge in other UFO themed activities like watching UFO movies together and even meditate in groups on the subject. People collectively open their minds on the subject for one day and send a message mentally that UFOs are welcome on this earth.

