With the emerging travel trends and growing interest among people to explore more new places across the world, people feel the urge to satisfy themselves by experiencing something unfamiliar and further leaving with quite a lot of memories, skills, as well as knowledge.

Notably, travelling not just allows people to escape their daily lives, but also helps to clear minds and further recharge and replenish themselves. While some travel to meet new people, some also travel to get out of their comfort zone. It also helps in exploring new places, people, and cuisines, as well as learning about different cultures across the world.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused a major sector to the tourism industry in the past 2 years, now with the number of infections decreasing globally, tourists are returning with a vengeance and many have been rushing to their favourite destinations. If you are also among the ones who have a wanderlust that goes beyond simply taking a vacation, on this World Tourism Day, we bring you the list of five offbeat places in India which are worth a visit at least once in your life.

India, a place where people from different communities and backgrounds live together, is also one of the major tourist destinations for many. Every state in the country is home to many beautiful and awestruck places where tourists throng for a vacation. While there are many popular tourist destinations to visit, there is a list of places off the map that not many have travelled to. On this World Tourism Day, check out some of those places for your next trip.

Offbeat places in India

Chakrata in Uttarakhand

While visiting Uttarakhand, many go to Manali to explore the beauty of the Himalayan region and further enjoy the cool weather over there. However, anyone looking for an ideal getaway from the crowd can travel to Chakrata in the same state. Located in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, Chakrata is a cantonment town and is the best place to live among the enticing Himalayan range. It is easy to reach and is also pocket-friendly.

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya

A must-visit place for nature lovers, a small village in Meghalaya, Mawlynnong is home to an eco-friendly village community. There are waterfalls, caves, and bridges to explore. One of the major attractions is the Living Roots Bridge created out of the roots of the trees. It is a true wonder for your senses.

Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh

Blessed with beauty, serenity, and greenery, Ziro is also among the most beautiful offbeat destinations, located away from the crowd of tourists. There are vast rice fields with lustrous green patches which are soothing to one’s eyes. Also, the locals who are quite friendly and welcoming are a plus point for a visit.

Majuli in Assam

Located in Assam, Majuli is the world’s largest river island which is known for its pollution-free and refreshing environment. It rests between the Brahmaputra river’s two channels and puts up a glittering view, especially after the monsoons. Apart from that, the island is also known for the festivals and Assamese architecture which makes it a must-visit.

Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh

While Himachal Pradesh itself is a great place for a vacation, there are still several pockets that are left untouched by the huge footfall of tourists. One such place is the Tirthan Valley which has several options for people for entertainment. Starting from trout fishing to adventure sports, the offbeat hill station is also a paradise for travellers.

