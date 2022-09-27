World Tourism Day is marked every year on 27 September to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Status in 1970. World Tourism Day has been celebrated since 1980.

Travelling to different places doesn’t only bring us joy but it also broadens our mind. Being exposed to different cultures makes us more aware about the rich diversity we have around us. What can be a better way to celebrate this day than visiting some of the best travel destinations!

India’s capital Delhi is not just a city where people come with great aim to pursue their careers and studies, it is also a place with many rich heritage sites.

Here is a list of five great heritage places in Delhi which you should visit:

India Gate

India Gate is a war memorial and holds a great national significance. It is surrounded by large grounds where people come for the picnic and flying kites.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official house of the President of India. The structure includes a ceremonial hall, gardens, and a museum.

Red Fort

It is a historic fort in Old Delhi. Built in 1639, Red Fort was the main residence of the Mughal Dynasty emperors, and it was built with red sandstones. It is one of the most famous landmarks in Delhi. People from all around the world visit Red Fort to witness this marvellous rich heritage.

Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar is an amazing architectural structure which was built to observe the astronomical positions with the naked eye. It is one of the best-preserved observatories in India.

Purana Quila

One of the oldest forts in Delhi, Purana Quila is a masterpiece architecture given by the bygone Mughal Empire. There are many activities that can be done here and these include boating, shopping and tasting the delicacies. It’s a great tourist attraction, especially for the history enthusiasts who are keen to learn about the Mughal kings of India. The structure is built on the banks of river Yamuna, and it is spread over an area of 1.5 kms.

em>Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.