World Thyroid Day 2022: Know significance, theme and ways to celebrate it

World Thyroid Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, its study and treatment

World Thyroid Day is marked on 25 May. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, its study and treatment. It also seeks to make people suffering from thyroid diseases to become more aware about their medical condition.

Thyroid disease is a group of disorders that affects the thyroid gland. The decision to celebrate World Thyroid Day on 25 May was taken in 2007 in Germany's Leipzig.

Theme

This year, the key message of the day is "Thyroid and Communication".

What is its significance?

The thyroid gland produces triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4), which play a big role in controlling the body's metabolism. If the gland produces either too much or too little of the hormones, it can lead to difficulties in sleep, digestion, blood pressure and much more.

The day assumes special significance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thyroid-related illnesses are on the rise and awareness about it is important as the it impacts an individual’s mood and body functions on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, it becomes necessary to understand the issues related to thyroid and the measures that can be taken to tackle it.

Celebrations

This day offers members from thyroid associations around the world an opportunity to highlight issues related to the medical condition. These groups also work to provide the public with information related to treatment of thyroid diseases, as well as the ways to prevent it through appropriate iodine nutrition. This information is usually disseminated through the media, by organising events and awareness campaigns. The aim of World Thyroid Day is to raise awareness, through appropriate access to education, about the importance of optimal functioning of the thyroid gland throughout life.

