The celebration of World Television Day is a great opportunity to consider how important TVs are as entertainment and global connectivity tools. Since the rise of the internet, television usage has transformed, but its importance has not diminished. Every year on 21 November, World Television Day is observed to commemorate the first World Television Forum, which took place in 1996. This day also emphasises how vital televisions are as a medium. The occasion unquestionably honours the fact that TV has emerged as one of the most popular forms of entertainment.

History of World Television Day:

The principal Television Forum was conducted by the United Nations on 21 and 22 November 1996. Leading media personalities gathered to discuss how TV is evolving in a fast-changing world and how they can enhance their current cooperation. Television was acknowledged as a key tool for informing, distracting, and shaping public opinion, thus affecting global governmental concerns.

The UN pioneers believed that TV could draw attention to conflicts, highlight threats to peace and security, and focus attention on diplomatic and financial matters. As a result, the UN General Assembly decided to designate 21 November as World Television Day.

Significance of World Television Day:

World Television Day discusses how globalisation and communication are portrayed in the modern world. It also explains how international relations and the development of major issues have been influenced by global communication, which also acts as a guiding principle for the global economy. Additionally, the day highlights how important and necessary communication is to cope with the modern world.

World Television Day emphasizes how communication has emerged as one of the most important global issues of the day, not only because of its importance to the global economy but also because it offers guidance for social and cultural developments. The day acknowledges the UN’s continuous efforts to address the major problems humanity faces, and how TV, as one of the most wide-reaching forms of communication today, should play a role in making the world aware of these issues.

