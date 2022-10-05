In a bid to celebrate the teachers and their contribution across the globe, every year 5 October is celebrated as World Teachers’ Day. While India’s National Teachers’ Day is celebrated on 5 September to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s second President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the World Teachers’ Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers. World Teachers’ Day is an initiative by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organization (ILO), and Education International.

The recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers sets the benchmarks regarding the responsibilities and rights of the teachers, standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruiting a teacher, their employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

History

Honouring the teachers’ contribution to their students, the occasion focuses on appreciation, assessment, and changes required for the teachers. Observed since 1994, World Teachers’ Day marks the anniversary of the 1966 recommendation concerning the status of teachers. Therefore to complement the recommendation of 1966, another recommendation focusing on the status of higher education teaching personnel was adopted in 1997. Launched with the motive of promoting help for teachers, World Teachers’ day also creates awareness about the role of the profession in meeting the needs of future generations. Celebrated in around hundred countries across the globe, the special day witnesses several schools and colleges organising programmes and events in respect of their teachers. From skits to singing to dance performances, students go all out to honour their teachers.

Significance

Hands down, nothing can hardly beat something as great as delivering knowledge and education to the younger generation. The services delivered by teachers and their contribution to education are truly priceless. Therefore World Teachers’ Day has been specially launched to acknowledge this. Along with that the special day also comes as an opportunity to consider the challenges connected to the teaching profession. Highlighting the issues regarding the profession, World Teachers’ Day also recognises the rights and responsibilities of teachers.

Theme

Every year the day is celebrated under different themes. According to the official site of UNESCO this year, the special day will be celebrated under the theme of “The transformation of education begins with teachers”. Last year the day was marked under the theme “Teachers at the heart of education recovery.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.