World Students’ Day: Why it is celebrated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary

World Students’ Day is celebrated every year on 15 October to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian President and aerospace scientist, Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. Born on 15 October, 1931, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam served as India’s eleventh president from 2002 to 2007. During his five-year tenure, Kalam was very much loved by the public and popularly called as the “People’s President.” World Students’ Day aims to acknowledge the efforts of Dr Kalam for the betterment of students and the education sector. Dr Kalam passed away doing what he loved the most, which was teaching. In 2015, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last while he was giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong.

Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam studied science and physics. He dedicated his life to teaching and inspiring students to become their best versions through his insightful lectures. He was also called as the “Missile Man of India” for spearheading the development of the most important Indian missiles and the nation’s space programme.

He had occupied some of the very distinguished positions as an administrator with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Dr Kalam dedicated his life to teaching after serving as the President of India. He was a visiting professor at IIM-Shillong, IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM- Indore. Dr Kalam was honoured with India’s highest civilian award, “Bharat Ratna”. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan for his work as a scientific advisor to the Indian government.

Dr Kalam became India’s most famous nuclear scientist in the 1990s. Years after his death, his contributions are still honoured as some of the best scientific and technological developments in India. Dr Kalam is not just loved for his remarkable career as a scientist, president, and as an educationist, but also for his character and personality. He was a very humble person despite achieving so much.

