About one in four adults over the age of 25 globally will have a stroke in their lifetime. Not only this, but this year around 12.2 million people will have their first stroke, and as a result of which, about 6.5 million will die, as per the World Stroke Organization. In addition, more than 110 million people across the globe have experienced a stroke. Therefore with an aim to raise awareness about the condition, 29 October is observed as World Stroke Day. The day not only highlights the dangers associated with stroke, but also explains how it can be averted, and aims to foster a better understanding of the risk factors and signs among the public.

History

In 2004, World Stroke Day was established at World Stroke Congress in Canada’s Vancouver. It was celebrated in 2006 by the World Stroke Organization, which was also formed in the same year. The World Stroke Organization is an association which combats the stigma related to stroke. The organisation was established after the merger of the World Stroke Foundation (WSF) with the International Stroke Society (ISS). For those who don’t know, World Stroke Organization is a non-profit organisation, which apart from raising awareness about stroke, also works to help stroke survivors. As of now, the organisation has been working towards more research in this field to improve the lives of the survivors globally.

Significance and Theme

In a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle and to make sure fewer people suffer, World Stroke Day is celebrated every year on 29 October. Reportedly, about a decade ago, statistics stated that one in six people had a chance of suffering from stroke and now the data has reached to one in four. Even a small stroke can be very dangerous if not prevented or left untreated for a long period of time. A slight delay in getting the right treatment can lead to catastrophic changes in a person’s life. Therefore, this makes it extremely crucial for people to be proactive in taking care of themselves. Every year, World Stroke Day is observed under different themes. This year it will be celebrated under the theme ‘Precious Time.”

