World Standards Day 2022: History and significance

Aiming to spread awareness about the importance of standardisation in the global economy among consumers, regulators, and industries, 14 October is celebrated as World Standards Day every year. Also known as International Standards Day, World Standards Day pays tribute to the thousands of experts across the globe who collaborated to develop voluntary technical agreements, which are published as the International Standards. The special day highlights the importance of implementing the internationally accepted technical standards, that include the capability to travel efficiently to access fresh water and cleaner energy, to ensure standard safety and security measures. World Standards Day is a collaborative initiative of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

History

Every year, ISO, IEC, and ITU collaboratively develop campaign elements to empower the global community. It was in 1946 that the world felt the need to bring standardisation for the first time. Therefore in the presence of known delegates and experts from around 25 nations in London, on 14 October 1946, World Standards Day was first created. These delegates decided to design a global organisation for facilitating standardisation. Therefore a year later in 1947, the International Organisation for Standardisation was created with 67 technical committees. However, it was in 1970 that World Standards Day was first celebrated by the then President of IES Faruk Sunter, who wished to facilitate standardisation in the industrial sectors.

Significance

Honouring the contributions of organisations such as the ISO, IEC, ITU, International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA), and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), World Standards Day also felicitates the experts working with these honorary organisations. The day is dedicated to creating awareness regarding the importance of standardisation in a contemporary globalised world.

For facilitating trade and overcoming technical challenges, the process of standardisation is a crucial tool. Not only this, but the member nation also pledges to make the world a better place to reside in and aims to work towards building smart cities with international standards. Every year the day is observed with different prolific themes. This year World Standards Day will be celebrated under the theme ‘Shared Vision for a Better World’.

