World Soil Day is celebrated every year on 5 December and aims at highlighting the importance of soil. The poor condition of soil leads to degradation, which is a pressing environmental issue all around the world. Soil degradation causes erosion, loss of organic matter and reduces soil fertility.

World Soil Day reminds us about the need to manage soil resources in an eco-friendly manner. The day raises awareness about the importance of healthy soil. It tries to encourage people to make efforts for the improvement of soil health.

Industrialisation and poor management of agricultural land worsen soil conditions. World Soil Day emphasises the importance of soil for all terrestrial life.

History:

World Soil Day was recommended by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) as an initiative in 2002. The day was founded under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership.

The Food and Agricultural Organization advocated the formal establishment of WSD as a global awareness-raising platform. The FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013 and requested its formalisation at the 68th UN General Assembly.

In December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded and announced 5 December 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.

Significance

World Soil Day reminds us that it is vital to focus on sustainable soil management resources. The day helps us to appreciate this incredible natural resource which is also the source of our food.

Theme

The theme for World Soil Day 2022 is “Soils, where food begins,” with an emphasis on the fact that soil consists of minerals, organisms, and organic components that provide food for humans and animals.

Like us, soils also require a balanced and varied supply of nutrients in appropriate amounts to be healthy. Agricultural systems tend to lose nutrients with each harvest, and if they are not managed sustainably, fertility progressively gets lost, and soils will produce nutrient-deficient plants.

