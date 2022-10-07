World Smile Day is commemorated on the first Friday of October every year. This year, the day falls on 7 October, that is today. This day was founded by Harvey Ball, American commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts. He created the famous smiley face in 1963. Harvey Ball was concerned over the over-commercialisation of his symbol and worried that it would lessen the impact of his creation. So, he came with the idea of creating World Smile Day out of that concern. This celebration dedicates a whole day to smiles and kind acts across the globe. The smiley face doesn’t know any politics, geography, and religion. The first World Smile Day was commemorated in 1999.

Significance:

After Harvey died in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was formed to honour his name and memory. The foundation continues to be the official sponsor of World Smile Day every year.

A simple smile and an act of kindness can change a situation in a positive way. When you smile, you not only uplift yourself but also the others around you.

Theme:

The theme of World Smile Day for 2022 is ‘Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile!’ One can accept this challenge of making someone smile with the act of kindness, and then he/she can tell the world about that on social media by using hashtags #worldsmilebout and #worldsmiledaychallenge.

Quotes:

Here are some amazing quotes on smiling:

“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” — Phyllis Diller

“Smile, it’s free therapy.” — Douglas Horton

“A smile is happiness you’ll find right under your nose.” — Tom Wilson

“Always keep your smile. That’s how I explain my long life.” — Jeanne Calment

Wishes:

Here are some wishes that you can send to your friends and family members this World Smile Day:

All you need to do is smile to succeed in your toughest battles. Happy World Smile Day.

A warm smile doesn’t require any language as it is the language of kindness. Happy World Smile Day!

A smile is the reflection of the happiness you have in your heart. Happy World Smile Day!

Smile, because someone is watching you and getting inspired by you. Keep smiling always. Happy World Smile Day!

