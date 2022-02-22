World Scout Day 2022: All you need to know about Lord Baden-Powell and why he is honoured on this day

Apart from being a soldier, Lord Baden-Powell was also educator and writer, who remains famous for his book Scouting for Boys

World Scout Day is celebrated on 22 February to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, who founded the Boy Scouts movement. Also known as Founder's Day, the day also marks the birth anniversary of his wife Olave Baden-Powell, who was also the World Chief Guide.

Baden-Powell established the Boy Scout movement in 1907. Since it has grown from a small group of boys in the United Kingdom to 57 million members in 172 countries. World Thinking Day is also celebrated on this date, and aims to raise funds for Girl Scout and Girl Guide organisations.

Who was Lord Robert Baden-Powell?

Also known as BP, the founder of the Boy Scout movement was born on 22 February, 1857, in Paddington, London.

In 1876, Baden-Powell began his career in the Army as a Sub-lieutenant for the 13th Hussars regiment in Lucknow. He later participated in the Boer War and was promoted to Major-General by Queen Victoria herself.

Apart from being a soldier, he was also educator and writer, who remains famous for his book Scouting for Boys. The book gave a glimpse into Baden-Powell’s views on scouting and laid down the foundation of the Boy Scout movement.

It became a guide of youth organisations around the world and prompted them to develop activities to make children more kind, loyal, active and helpful.

After organising the first Boy Scout camp in 1907, Baden-Powell soon left the army to focus on the Scout movement.

Under his leadership, the Boy Scout movement became global in a matter of years, with thousands of young boys enrolled as members.

He later built the International Scout Chalet, now called the Kandersteg International Scout Centre, in Kandersteg, Switzerland in 1925.

He was awarded the Knighthood by King George V and became the first Baron of Gilwell. Baden-Powell lived the last years of his life in Africa, before he passed away in 1941.

Celebrations:

World Scout Day is celebrated by National Scout Organisations throughout the world. Several Boy Scout members recommit themselves to the ideals of their organisation and pledge to take part in its operations on this day.

The day is also marked by Boy Scout members organising fund raising activities in their areas. Many individuals also perform good deeds or engage in community service.

