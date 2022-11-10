World Science Day for Peace and Development 2022: History and significance

In a bid to raise awareness regarding the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives, every year 10 November is observed as the World Science Day for Peace and Development. From highlighting the significant role of science in society to engaging the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues, the day is dedicated to marking the importance of science in keeping society intact and flourishing. The day further aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of all relevant scientific developments. By linking science closer to society, World Science Day for Peace and Development also underscores the role played by scientists in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home. The day has a big contribution in making our societies more sustainable.

History

The emergence of the day goes back to the World Conference on Science in 1999. The World Conference on Science can be credited for being more than an organisation that cemented the concept of commitment towards science, its applications, and the positivity it bestows on society. It was at this time that the use of scientific knowledge to acquire humanistic and materialistic goals was brought under the radar.

Therefore, in 2001, the World Science Day for Peace and Development was proclaimed by UNESCO. On 10 November 2002, the day was celebrated for the first time across the globe and included participants from various organisations and professions. Since then the day has triggered several projects and programmes, which have resulted in fruitful and favourable conclusions.

Significance

The observance of this special day is significant as it commemorates achievements in the field of sciences. From highlighting the role of science in building a sustainable society to promoting the methods dipped deep in science, World Science Day for Peace and Development ensures the use of science to achieve peace.

The significant day offers the opportunity to mobilise all the crucial participants around the topic of science for peace and development, which also includes government officials, media, and school pupils. World Science Day for Peace and Development is immensely encouraged by UNESCO so that all can join the celebrations and organise their own events and activities.

