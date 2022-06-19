World Sauntering Day 2022: History, theme, significance and all you need to know

The day highlights the importance of breaks in our daily lives. It encourages people to walk gently while enjoying the beauty of nature

World Sauntering Day is considered a special day which can change the pace of our lives. It is marked every year on 19 June to encourage people to slow down, connect with nature and appreciate the world around them. The day is meant to remind everyone to enjoy their lives even after having a busy schedule.

Nowadays, everyone is busy chasing their dreams and being successful. It not only causes negative effects but also brings frustration. The first factor to blame in this case is stress. So, we should keep it in mind to take the required break from hectic schedules and spend some fun time. It will charge up both the mental and physical conditions of individuals which will give them more energy to work.

World Sauntering Day marks a suitable day to relax for individuals who do not have time to take a break from their daily life. As per a guidely.in report, the theme for this year is 'Everyone is busy these days, and their daily hectic routine impacts adversely on people'. The report suggests that the theme will encourage people to get out of their daily hassles and consider the little things which can cheer them up.

History of World Sauntering Day:

World Sauntering Day was first established by W.T. Rabe in 1979 in response to jogging's growing popularity. He meant to remind people to appreciate what they have and enjoy their lives to the fullest.

Significance of World Sauntering Day:

The day highlights the importance of breaks in our daily lives. It encourages people to walk gently while enjoying the beauty of nature. While people are getting tired of overcrowded cities and busy roads, sauntering refers to a leisurely and comfortable stroll. A 10-minute break can also be beneficial amid a long stressful schedule.

On this special occasion, let's find happiness and delight in every moment and calm down the mind and soul by taking a step back from our frantic lives.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.