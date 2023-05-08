In a bid to honour Henry Dunant, the man behind founding both the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), World Red Cross Day is marked annually on 8 May. A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Henry Dunant played a key role in leading the organisation. Notably, the Red Cross Society is a global humanitarian network that operates across the world and works toward providing assistance and support to those in need during emergencies, disasters, conflicts, and other crises. Furthermore, the Red Cross Movement also works to alleviate human suffering, protect human dignity and promote peace, health, and well-being.

World Red Cross Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Red Cross Day 2023 states – “Everything we do comes from the heart” which aims to celebrate and honour all those who have stepped up to lend a helping hand to those in need.

World Red Cross Day: History

The history of World Red Cross Day dates back to the time when the Red Cross movement was established. Henry Dunant after witnessing the suffering of wounded soldiers during the Second Italian War of Independence was left shocked by the lack of medical care and support, following which he guided local civilians to provide assistance to the wounded.

He further wrote a book, calling for the establishment of similar volunteer groups to care for those who get wounded after wars. It was finally in 1863 that his efforts resulted in the creation of the International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which later came to be known as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Years after its foundation, the idea of World Red Cross Day was proposed during the 1920s and it was officially established during the 20th International Conference of the Red Cross in Tokyo, Japan, in 1933. The conference also designated Henry Dunant’s birthday i.e., 8 May to be marked as World Red Cross Day.

World Red Cross Day: Significance

World Red Cross Day holds major significance as it works towards recognising the selfless efforts and sacrifices of the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies towards extending humanitarian aid and support to people affected by crisis situations. It also marks raising awareness about the organisation’s principles, mission, and activities and recognise the members’ dedication and courage.

