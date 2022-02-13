World Radio Day 2022: All you need to know about history, theme of the day celebrated on 13 February

This year, UNESCO is celebrating the 11th anniversary of World Radio Day and more than a century of the medium

In the age of countless online platforms, radio has remained the most robust and far-reaching medium of communication. Every year on 13 February, World Radio Day is commemorated to honour one of the oldest and widely consumed mediums of communication.

According to UNESCO, radio is a strong and powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse.

The importance and reach of radio can be well understood and proven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. Like every year, UNESCO has also called on radio stations across the globe to celebrate this day.

World Radio Day 2022 Theme:

This year, UNESCO is celebrating the 11th anniversary of World Radio Day and more than a century of the medium. The day is divided into three main sub-themes.

Trust in radio journalism

This sub-theme refers to producing independent and high-quality content. In order to gain the trust of listeners, journalism should be based on verifiable information.

Trust and accessibility

This sub-theme focuses on providing accessibility of content to persons with disabilities, such as sign languages or automated subtitles for hearing-impaired audiences or announcements of content for blind listeners.

Trust and viability of radio stations

The ability of radio stations to engage and retain a large enough base of loyal listeners is linked to their economic viability in this sub-theme.

World Radio Day 2022 History:

The day was proclaimed in 2011 by the member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and later adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day. As per the UNESCO, its executive board recommended the proclamation of World Radio Day to the 36th General Conference based on a feasibility study undertaken by the organisation, further to a proposal from Spain.

World Radio Day 2022 Importance:

Being the most widely consumed medium, radio is the most effective and trusted way of delivering information. Radio stations provide a diverse selection of programmes that are appropriate for local population across the globe. The medium also plays a critical role in emergency communication during the time of natural disasters.

The radio was invented before the television and the internet as a mean to disseminate news and information to the audience.

As per BBC, Station 8MK in Detroit, Michigan, broadcast the first radio news programme on 31 August, 1920. Subsequently, during World War II, radio became a vital means of communication for both the military and the general public. Nowadays, we enjoy using the medium to listen to news, songs as well as sports commentaries.

