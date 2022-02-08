World Pulses Day 2022: All you need to know about history, theme and significance

The day also highlights the need for increased access to these crops among underprivileged sections of the global population.

World Pulses Day is observed on 10 February to raise awareness about the importance of pulses. The day has been celebrated since 2019 by the United Nations (UN).

The day also highlights the need for increased access to these crops among underprivileged sections of the global population.

Also called legumes, pulses are “the edible seeds of leguminous plants cultivated for food”, as defined by the UN. Peas, lentils and dried beans are some of the most commonly consumed pulses.

They are important crops since they contain a variety of nutrients and are an ideal and affordable source of protein for large sections of the population, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). They also contain a substantial amount of minerals and vitamins.

History of this day:

In 2013, the UN recognised the importance of the crops and declared 2016 to be the International Year of Pulses through its resolution A/RES/68/231.

Recognising the importance of pulses towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the UN, Burkina Faso proposed that World Pulses Day be observed by member nations. In 2019, the UN declared 10 February as World Pulses Day.

Theme:

This year, the theme of World Pulses Day is “Pulses to empower youth in achieving sustainable agrifood systems”.

Significance:

Pulses are crucial in terms of food security, nutritional value and environmental benefits. These crops are also useful in climate change mitigation since they can reduce dependence on artificial fertilizers for inducing nutrients such as nitrogen into the soil. Legumes also improve soil fertility and soil biodiversity and keep harmful pests away.

Pulses can be useful for controlling health issues such as obesity, high blood sugar and cholesterol. According to the UN, legumes have also been recommended by health organisations for management of heart conditions and diabetes.

They are also crucial as a source of both income and protein to sections of society. Farmers can cultivate pulses for both personal consumption and sale, which can help them maintain economic stability and food security.

Pulses continue to form an important part of our lives. World Pulses Day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of these crops in various aspects of our lives.

