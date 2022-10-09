We are all aware of the importance of postal services in our lives. Although we are more tech-savvy now and prefer to send messages with a single click, postal services have been around since the beginning of civilization and are still essential in sending our packages. Whether it’s sending gifts through the mail or delivering our packages all over the world, the postal systems have been tremendously helpful and made our lives simpler. Every year on 9 October, people around the world observe World Post Day to celebrate the date when the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was founded in the year 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.

Theme for World Post Day 2022:

This year, according to the United Nations (UN), the theme for World Post Day 2022 is “Post for Planet.”

History of World Post Day:

Postal services have been around since ancient times, when individuals wrote messages that couriers would then carry on foot or by horseback. In the 1600s, postal systems began to develop in several countries and were widely adopted. A worldwide postal system first appeared in the late 1800s with the gradual development of international letter exchange. Although it was tedious and slow, it became effective after the UPU was founded in 1874.

In 1948, the UPU became a part of the UN. World Postal Day was first observed on 9 October 1969 in Tokyo, Japan, at the UPU Congress. Anand Narula, a member of the Indian delegation, accepted the concept, and since then, 9 October has been designated as World Postal Day. Since its inception, this day has been recognised globally as a way to thank the postal service.

Significance of World Post Day:

World Post Day is observed annually by the 192 nations that make up the UPU to recognise the value of universal mail and the organisation’s contributions to society and the global economy. Countries organise unique stamp exhibitions and introduce innovative postal programmes. Every year, in India, a week-long celebration is dedicated to the occasion.

