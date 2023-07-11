World Population Day 2023: Theme, history, significance and all you need to know

World Population Day is marked on 11 July every year. Although a nation’s population boom is a matter of pride, it can collectively act both ways, as an asset or a liability. While an educated population can serve as a nation’s greatest asset, it brings with it a range of issues. The problems at hand may differ from those of other countries, but they are mostly related to poverty, health, overall well-being, and employment to name a few. This day is observed in order to address issues and make the world a better place by making small collective efforts.

In addition, the day plays a crucial role towards promoting a more humane approach to overpopulation hazards and its never-ending risks.

Theme

The United Nations (UN), an intergovernmental organisation that aims to maintain international peace and security decides on the theme each year. The theme for 2023 is ‘Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting women and girls’ voices to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.’

Significance

The day is an opportunity to address important issues that plague the global population. According to the UN, it is imperative to see what women want and address their issues as gender equality serves as a stepping stone towards ‘a more just, resilient and sustainable world.’

History

The roots of the celebrations date back to 1989, when the UN recognised it. The groundbreaking initiative was proposed by Dr KC Zachariah, an Honorary Professor at the Centre for Development Studies. It was to mark the milestone as the global population crossed five billion on 11 July, 1987.

It was on 11 July 1990 that World Population Day was first celebrated in more than 90 countries. From then onwards, the day has been commemorated in partnership with a wide range of organisations and institutions.

The day marks a crucial reminder to serve a better future for all. The United Nations celebrates the day to create a world in which everyone basks in equal opportunities. It is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, striving for a sustainable future for all.

Dr Natalia Kanem, an Executive Director at UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund recently shared a Twitter post:

We must strive for a future where every woman and girl can read, learn, and embrace endless possibilities. Investing in gender equality is an investment in our shared future.#WorldPopulationDay pic.twitter.com/TkyqDt66jQ — Dr. Natalia Kanem /she/her/ella/ (@Atayeshe) July 7, 2023

