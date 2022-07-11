World Population Day 2022: Theme, history, significance of day marked to create awareness about overpopulation problems

World Population Day 2022 theme is 'A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all - Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all'

World Population Day is observed every year on 11 July to draw attention towards the problems of overpopulation. The day tries to make the public aware about the adverse impact of overpopulation on the overall development of a country, as well as its negative effects on the environment.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, the world population will hit the 8 billion mark in 2022. This comes after the world achieved the seven billion-mark in 2011 only.

To make the people aware about various issues such the importance of family planning, poverty, gender equality, maternal health, and human rights, and their relation to a country's population, World Population Day is celebrated every year.

World Population Day: History

With the observance of the Five Billion Day, the day when the world population reached the five billion mark on 11 July, 1987, interest increased in the need for a day to focus on the negative impacts of overpopulation.

The United Nations Development Programme’s Governing Council established the World Population Day in 1989. The day was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1990 with the passing of resolution 45/26 which aimed to spread awareness about population issues, including the relationship between overpopulation, development and the environment.

World Population Day: Significance

Every year, the day celebrates World Population Day to draw attention towards the challenges created by overpopulation. The events organised on this day try to increase awareness about how overpopulation may negatively impact the environment and hamper progress levels across the globe.

The day focuses on discussions related to sexual equality, family planning, poverty, maternal health, civil rights, and the health issues faced by women at large.

After China, India ranks second-largest in terms of world population, and coping with such a vast population can cause problems. It can lead to further inequitable distribution of resources. One example is the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave, where lack of access to required medical facilities led to the increase in the country's mortality rate.

As a result, it becomes important to place a strong emphasis on population control, not just in the country, but also on a global scale.

World Population Day 2022: Theme

The theme for 2022 is "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all - Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all".

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.