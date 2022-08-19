The devices used for taking photographs have gone through dramatic developments in technology. But the essence and language of photography has remained the same

World Photography Day is commemorated every year on 19 August. On this day, photography enthusiasts come together to celebrate this beautiful art.

Photography is a wonderful way to capture and immortalise the moments.

As cameras have become cheaper with evolution, taking photos is no more an art enjoyed by only a few privileged.

Smartphone cameras are also very powerful these days. If one is skilled enough, he or she can click professional photos using just a phone.

History:

The origin of World Photography Day can be traced back to the 19th century. Two Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce developed 'Daguerreotype' in the year 1837. It was a photography process. The French Academy of Sciences officially endorsed the Daguerreotype on 9 January, 1839.

On 19 August, 1839, the French government acknowledged the invention and called it 'a gift to the world'.

Significance:

Without the invention of cameras, it wouldn’t have been possible to capture the history of this world in images. You know how important people in history, like Mahatma Gandhi, looked because of photographs only.

Also, without showing the images, news media wouldn’t be trusted by the public as much. And if we talk on a personal level, you wouldn’t be able to know how you looked like as a child, or how your parents looked without the photographs.

And if you are a space enthusiast, then the non-existence of cameras would have been a disaster for you. All those beautiful historic images of moon landing, planets of our solar system, far away galaxies, etc. wouldn’t be available today if there was no technology to take photos.

You can celebrate this day by uploading your best photos on social media, and tagging World Photography Day using #WorldPhotographyDay. You can also search the photos posted by other people using the tag #WorldPhotographyDay. If any photo resonates with you, then don’t forget to show your support by liking it and dropping a comment.

