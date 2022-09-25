Pharmacists are the skilled professionals who provide us with the right medicine and advise us on how to properly take them. When we fall ill, we don’t get super anxious because we know that the help of these professionals is always available.

The expertise of these healthcare professionals has helped people even more during the coronavirus pandemic. World Pharmacists Day is celebrated on 25 September every year to honour pharmacists all around the globe for their crucial role in improving everyone’s health. Various educational activities are held on this day such as lectures and exhibitions.

The theme of World Pharmacists Day for this year is “Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world”.

History:

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) established World Pharmacists Day on 25 September at the World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Istanbul, Turkey in 2009. FIP was created on 25 September, 1912. Hence, 25 September was chosen to celebrate the World Pharmacists Day.

FIP is the global body which represents pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, and pharmaceutical education. It is a non-governmental organisation that has its head office in the Netherlands. It represents millions of pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists and pharmaceutical educators around the globe. It supports the development of pharmacy through its partnerships and networks.

Significance:

Without the pharmacists’ skills and knowledge regarding the required dosage, side effects and toxicity of any medicine, the world of healthcare would be unimaginable. Pharmacists gain their expertise in pharmacology, which is the study of medications and how they affect people who take them. The field includes the study of various types of medications, such as over-the-counter drugs, and dietary and herbal supplements.

Interesting facts:

The inventors of Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Ginger Ale, and Dr Pepper were pharmacists.

Alexander Fleming, Scottish physician and microbiologist, invented the broadly effective antibiotic known as penicillin in 1928.

The global pharmaceutical market had a revenue of $1.42 trillion in 2021, according to Statista.

As per the website of Pharma Excipients, there are more than 4 million pharmacists in the world. Moreover, 78 percent of the pharmacy technicians are females.

