Organ failure remains one of the major causes of death worldwide. Reportedly a person can save up to eight lives from chronic illnesses if they pledge to donate their pancreas, lungs, heart, kidneys, liver, intestines, tissues, bone marrow and stem cells. Hence World Organ Donation Day is celebrated on 13 August each year with the aim to encourage people to pledge to donate their organs. The objective behind celebrating World Organ Donation Day is to address the myths related to donating organs.

Anyone can volunteer to be an organ donor. But whosoever volunteers to donate their organs should not suffer from chronic diseases like cancer, HIV, or any heart and lung infections. A healthy donor is extremely crucial. One can sign up to be a donor once they are 18 years of age. In case a donor is below the age of 18 years, they should have the consent of parents or adult guardians to register themselves as an organ donor.

History

Medical science over the years has improved in the field of organ donation. Donating an organ gives new life to the individuals suffering from any organ failure. Organ donations are of two types: live donations and cadaver donations. In a live donation, the donor is still living. In a cadaver donation, the organs are given away after the donor's demise.

Ronald Lee Herrick was the first organ donor, and donated a kidney to his twin brother. In 1990, Doctor Joseph Murray got the Nobel Prize for physiology and medicine for his achievements in organ transplantation.

Interestingly, the oldest known donor was a 107-year-old woman donor in Scotland who donated her cornea after her demise in 2016.

Significance

Organ donation can save someone’s life. It gives hope to those who are suffering from organ failure. World Organ Donation Day is celebrated every year to make people aware about the importance of donating organs and also to encourage people to volunteer for the same. This day helps to make people understand the vital role of organ donation in saving someone's life.

