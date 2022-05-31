World No Tobacco Day 2022: Know history, theme and significance

According to WHO every year more than eight million people around the world lose their lives for using tobacco products

World No Tobacco Day or Anti-Tobacco Day is marked every year on 31 May. As the name suggests, this annual campaign is marked to spread awareness about the adverse effects of smoking. The main aim of the day is to highlight the risk associated with the use of tobacco and to protect the health of smokers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes the campaign to enlighten the health risks associated with the use of tobacco and to encourage governments to draw up policies to help people reduce smoking and usage of other tobacco products.

Nicotine, for instance, is highly addictive in nature and can produce a sort of dependency which can result in cravings for tobacco in extreme moods. WHO says that every year more than 8 million people around the world lose their lives by using tobacco products. Smoking any type of tobacco-product can reduce the lung-capacity and increase the risk of hazardous heart-oriented diseases which can lead to cancer.

Theme

The theme for the No Tobacco Day 2022 is ‘Tobacco: Threat to our planet’. The theme marks the impact of tobacco on our environment from cultivation, production, distribution and waste after consuming it. The campaign will expose the tobacco industry’s effort to ‘greenwash’ its reputation and products by marketing itself as environmentally friendly.

History of No Tobacco Day:

In 1987, the member states of the World Health Organization passed a resolution on observing World Tobacco Day on 7 April 1988. On that day, WHO motivated people to quit smoking for at least 24 hours. In 1988, they passed another resolution which announced that World No Tobacco Day will be marked on 31 May. In 2008, WHO also banned any kind of promotion of tobacco which can attract youth to indulge in smoking.

Significance:

Following the No Tobacco Day campaign, WHO tries to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the avoidable death and diseases it causes. This year, WHO will focus on the harmful effect of tobacco on our environment. Several campaigns, events, and activities will be organised to educate people about the bad effects of tobacco on our planet.

As per WHO, 70 per cent of the tobacco users across the world, don’t have access to tools needed to quit smoking. WHO is hoping that some tried and tested methods and a proper support system will be able to help smokers attempt to quit it successfully.

