World NGO Day: All you need to know about history, significance and celebrations

February 27 is observed as the World NGO day all over the world, annually. It is an endeavour to acknowledge and honour non-governmental and nonprofit organisations for their significant contributions to society around the globe.

On the occasion of this international day, let's find out about its theme, history and significance:

History

The World NGO (Non-Governmental Organisations) Day assumed its official status when 12-member countries of the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum on April 17, 2010 formally recognised it. In 2012, the forum's Final Statement Resolution adopted the day.

Although the day was recognised officially in 2010, it was only in 2014, that for the first time World NGO Day was observed by the United Nations. The main man behind this day was Marcis Liors Skadmanis, an UK-based social entrepreneur. He inaugurated the 2014 World NGO Day. It was hosted in Helsinki, Finland by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

The day was conceived to spread awareness of the tremendous contributions of NGOs all around the world and honour the relentless efforts of the social workers both in the public and private sectors.

Significance

The aim of this initiative is to celebrate the success of the NGOs worldwide and encourage the small grassroot organisations. Also, the day strives to provide the much-needed recognition to the people associated with the noble cause. Its significance lies in recognising the NGO founders, employees, volunteers, members and supporters at all levels (local, national and international level).

World NGO Day emphasises the selfless service that goes on to make the world a better place. Be it natural calamity or pandemic, the NGOs continue to provide their consistent support and care.

According to World NGO Day website, around 89 countries and 6 continents engage in the World NGO Day celebration. Most European countries, for instance Poland, Russia, Norway, Sweden, Belarus, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and joy.

The theme of World NGO Day 2021 was 'Celebrate, Commemorate, Collaborate, Donate'.

This year, the Work NGO Day's theme is yet to be declared.

