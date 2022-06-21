World Music Day 2022: From history to significance, here's all you need to know

World Music Day originated in France and is also known as 'Fête de la Musique' which means music festival

International Music Day or World Music Day is annually observed on 21 June to honour musicians and singers. The day also encourages young and amateur musicians to give a live demonstration of their talent to audiences.

World Music Day originated in France and also called 'Fête de la Musique' which means music festival. On World Music Day, several free music concerts are held worldwide to encourage musicians.

History and significance:

This special day was first organised by Maurice Fleuret, director of Music and Dance of France’s ministry of culture and Jack Lang, the then french minister of culture in 1982. The celebration was held on the day of the summer solstice. Lang and Fleuret, along with architect-scenographer Christian Dupavillon, came up with a plan to assemble musicians on the streets of Paris for the special day.

On 21 June, 1982, a concert was held and it celebrated both professional and amateur musicians all over France. Later on in 1985, other nations also adopted this annual concert on the occasion of the European Year of Music. Then in 1997, a contract was signed in Budapest, during the European Festival of Music and from then on, this day has been celebrated worldwide to encourage musicians.

World Music Day has helped revive many traditional genres that were once fading away. It has also helped introduce new musical trends and artists to the forefront. Apart from encouraging children to nurture their musical talents, the celebration also has a healing effect across communities.

Celebration

World Music Day is grandly celebrated in several countries including India, Italy, Australia, Malaysia, the United States, China, and Japan. On this day, amateur musicians as well as popular singers/composers come out and participate in various musical concerts. On Fête de la Musique, free concerts and musical performances are organised in France.

Here are some quotes to mark the occasion:

- Music acts like a magic key, to which the most tightly closed heart opens - Maria von Trapp, singer

- Music is the art which is most nigh to tears and memory - Oscar Wilde, Irish poet

- Music is the food of soul - Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher

- Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without – Confucius, Chinese philosopher

- The music is not in the notes, but in the silence in between - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Music Composer

