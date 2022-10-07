World Migratory Bird Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Since its creation in 2006, World Migratory Bird Day has been commemorated twice a year. It is supposed to be celebrated on the second Saturday of May and the second Saturday of October. This year, it was previously celebrated on 14 May and for the second time, the world marks this day again today, 8 October. At least 4,000 different bird species travel long distances, making up about 40% of the world’s bird population. They migrate in search of food. Twice a year, these birds spend the winter in warmer regions before coming home to reproduce. The purpose of World Migratory Bird Day is to increase public awareness on the issues migrating birds encounter, their ecological importance, and the need for global cooperation to safeguard them.

History of World Migratory Bird Day:

World Migratory Bird Day was established as a result of the United Nations Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds. However, the concept of World Migratory Bird Day was born in the US in 1993 when a number of organisations and agencies began commemorating the day. The United Nations (UN) chose to promote awareness of migratory birds’ linkages to various geographic areas around the world in 2006. Since then, 118 nations have engaged in and attended the event.

On the second Saturday in October, people all around Central and South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean commemorate World Migratory Bird Day. In the United States and Canada, the day is marked on the second Saturday in May.

Significance of World Migratory Bird Day:

The only goal of World Migratory Bird Day is to protect the ecosystems used by migratory birds for breeding, non-breeding, and stopover while maintaining a healthy bird population. They are significant because they have a major impact on the environment. They are essential for preserving ecological harmony and biodiversity. In a way, birds serve as the ambassadors of nature. In order to increase migratory birds’ migration, it is vital to re-establish ecological connectivity and integrity.

Each year, events that promote migratory bird conservation include bird treks, nature-themed festivals, bird-watching excursions, bird carnivals, educational programmes, and exhibitions. Bird biology, nesting locations, bird identification, and the fascinating world of birds are among the subjects discussed.

