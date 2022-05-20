World Metrology Day 2022: Theme, significance and all you need to know

The theme for this year's World Metrology Day is Metrology in the Digital Era. This theme has been selected as digital technology is having a revolutionary impact on our community, and is among the most important trends to watch out for

World Metrology Day is celebrated every year on 20 May. On this occasion, scientific communities come together to pay homage to a meeting that happened on this day in 1875 to establish a standard measurement system for all nations.

At present, the World Metrology Day project is realised jointly by the International Organisation of Legal Metrology and the International Bureau of Weights Measurements.

History

The day pays tribute to the signature at the Metre Convention. It features a coalition of seventeen nations that came together for establishing the framework for global collaboration for scientific measurement.

The convention’s goal was realised when participants successfully established a worldwide measurement that permitted cohesion among the scientific community. The impact of establishing this worldwide system of measurement can be felt in science laboratories till date.

Significance:

World Metrology Day is all about how our scientific measurement system can stretch beyond the bounds of language. Both mathematics and science play a significant role in the development and maintenance of foreign relations.

Moreover, a universal system of metrology assumes importance for smooth global trade, technological development, and even consumer safety. We must not forget that metrology is also at the heart of detecting the quantity of potassium in your food, or knowing if harmful bacteria entered your water. This is why metrology matters and is considered important.

What is the theme for this year?

The theme for this year's World Metrology Day is Metrology in the Digital Era.

This theme has been selected because digital technology is having a revolutionary impact on our community, and is among the most important trends to watch out for.

It is to be noted that metrology, the science of measurement, plays a significant role in scientific discovery and innovation, international trade, and industrial manufacturing, and also improving the quality of life and also to protect the global environment.

