World Meteorological Day: From history to significance, here's all you need to know about the day

The day aims to raise global awareness about the various issues that the planet faces and serves as a reminder of how the earth's atmosphere and human behaviour are intertwined

World Meteorological Day is observed every year on 23 March to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The day highlights the crucial role of national meteorological and hydrological services in keeping the society safe.

WMO is a United Nations' (UN) specialised organisation with 193 member states and territories. It is the United Nations' official voice on the status and behaviour of the Earth's atmosphere, its interaction with land and oceans, the weather and climate it creates, and the resulting distribution of water resources.

World Meteorological Day 2022: History

WMO was established in 23 March, 1950. It originated from International Meteorological Organization (IMO), the roots of which lies in the 1873 Vienna International Meteorological Congress.

The intergovernmental organisation was established when the WMO Convention was ratified, and it became the United Nations' specialised organisation for meteorology (weather and climate), operational hydrology, and related geophysical sciences a year later. The headquarters of WMO is in Switzerland's Geneva.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme is ‘Early Warning and Early Action’. The theme has been selected by the WMO Executive Council.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Significance

The goal of World Meteorological Day is to raise global awareness about the various issues that the planet faces. The day is significant as it serves as a reminder of how the earth's atmosphere and human behaviour are intertwined.

World Meteorological Day 2022: Vision

The vision of the World Meteorological Organization is that by 2030 all nations, specifically the most vulnerable ones, will become more resilient to the socioeconomic implications of extreme environmental catastrophes.

