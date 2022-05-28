World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Know history and significance

The day seeks to address cultural, social and infrastructural obstacles among others which prevents people from accessing safe menstrual hygiene

According to the UNICEF, every month, 1.8 billion people across the world menstruate but millions of girls, women, transgender men and non-binary persons among them are unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way even in this age.

Gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, cultural taboos, poverty and lack of basic amenities like toilets and sanitary products continue to prevent these people from accessing safe menstrual hygiene. And this is where the significance of World Menstrual Hygiene Day lies.

Annually the day is marked on 28 May and it seeks to address these problems: cultural, social, infrastructural etc.

History and significance of the day

Public health organisations started to promote menstrual health management from the grassroots to United Nations (UN) agencies. WASH United, a Germany based NGO had started a social media campaign on Twitter in May 2013. WASH means Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

Their campaign focused on better menstrual hygiene and health management for women. As the campaign was successful, the first official Menstrual Hygiene Day was celebrated on 28 May 2014 with rallies, workshops, exhibitions, and more.

WASH described that the Menstrual Hygiene Day is specifically observed on 28 May because the average interval of a menstrual cycle is 28 days and the cycle continues for about five days a month. Since May is the 5th month of the year, 28 May was chosen.

Here are some of the quotes and messages for the day:

- Menstrual health and cleanliness are often ignored but they are of extreme significance for the health of any woman. Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day to you!

- Without hygiene, we cannot concentrate on the goal to achieve good health and that is what Menstrual Hygiene Day reminds us about.

- Let us work towards making women aware about the importance of menstrual hygiene for a better life. Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day to all the women.

- Menstruation is not a problem but poor menstrual hygiene is. Happy World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022

To achieve the goals faster, the focus now is shifting from calling for action to setting example by committing to action. The official hashtag this year is #WeAreCommitted.

